Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra likely to exclude anticipated Satellite Feature: Report
The anticipated release of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to happen earlier than speculated, leading to the exclusion of satellite connectivity.
Samsung is gearing up for the imminent launch of its Galaxy S24 series, bringing an end to a year filled with speculations and leaks. Recent reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is slated for mid-January, where three models are anticipated: the Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra.