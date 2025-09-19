Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra slashed by up to ₹60,000 during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

Amazon India is gearing up for its annual Great Indian Festival (AGIF) 2025, which begins on 23 September, offering customers substantial discounts on a wide range of smartphones, accessories, and gadgets. Prime members will receive early access, with the sale opening to them 24 hours ahead of the general public.

How the deal works One of the most anticipated deals is on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. During the sale, the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, originally priced at ₹1,34,999, will be available for ₹80,499. With additional offers, including no-cost EMI plans, buyers can get the handset for as low as ₹71,999, with monthly instalments starting at ₹7,999 for nine months.

Amazon highlighted that the Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, featuring a premium titanium frame, boasts AI-powered processing, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and Samsung’s signature S Pen. Alongside the flagship smartphone, shoppers can explore a wide range of mobile accessories, from wireless earbuds and chargers to protective cases. Attractive financing options, instant bank discounts, coupon deals, extended EMI plans of up to 24 months, and exchange offers make premium devices more accessible than ever.

Specifications and Features The Galaxy S24 Ultra sports a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 2,600 nits. Gorilla Glass Armour protects the screen while reducing glare by up to 75 per cent in bright lighting conditions.

The device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with Adreno 740 graphics, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage. It runs One UI 7 based on Android 15, with Samsung promising an upgrade to One UI 8 on Android 16 and five years of operating system updates.

The camera setup includes a 200MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP periscope lens capable of 5x zoom. A 12MP front camera supports selfies and video calls.

The handset houses a 5,000mAh battery supporting 45W wired and Qi wireless charging. Its IP68 rating ensures dust and water resistance, allowing submersion in up to 1.5 metres of water for 30 minutes.