Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: Which is the best flagship of 2024?
Samsung's S24 Ultra offers generative AI features powered by Google's Gemini Pro language model, while Apple is reportedly working on its own generative AI offering called AppleGPT.
After months of rumours and suspense, Samsung finally unveiled its flagship S24 Ultra series at the Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday. The Korean smartphone manufacturer launched 3 smartphones with the same processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset for Galaxy. The For Galaxy part of the name indicates that these processors are expected to bring performance improvements over the standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.