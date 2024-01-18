After months of rumours and suspense, Samsung finally unveiled its flagship S24 Ultra series at the Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday. The Korean smartphone manufacturer launched 3 smartphones with the same processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset for Galaxy. The For Galaxy part of the name indicates that these processors are expected to bring performance improvements over the standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Galaxy S24 Ultra specifications: The Galaxy S24 Ultra features a stunning 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 1-120Hz refresh rate. Noteworthy is the all-new Vision Booster, boosting outdoor visibility with a remarkable 2,600-nit peak brightness. The device stands out with a flatter display, slimmer bezels, and the distinction of being the first Galaxy phone with a titanium frame, reducing its weight significantly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The camera system on the S24 Ultra is truly impressive, sporting a 200MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP 3x telephoto camera. A notable addition is the new 50MP telephoto camera with 5x zoom, offering optical zoom levels from 2x to 10x, thanks to the Adaptive Pixel Sensor technology. Storage options include 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB, each paired with 12GB of RAM. The phone comes in Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow, starting at $1299 in the US.

iPhone 15 Pro Max specifications: The iPhone 15 Pro Max model with a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with support for ProMotion technology. The flagship smartphone is powered by the A17 Pro chip, a powerhouse that Apple asserts offers unparalleled performance within the smartphone landscape, potentially reaching the levels of high-end PCs. With a redesigned GPU at its core, Apple envisions these devices as revolutionary, capable of taking the mobile gaming experience to unprecedented heights.

In terms of photography, the iPhone 15 Pro Max features a 48-megapixel camera, improving low-light performance and minimizing lens flare in photos. Users can seamlessly switch between focal lengths (24mm, 28mm, 35mm) and attain 5x optical zoom capabilities, extending up to 120mm. These models also offer support for 4K60 ProRes video recording and direct connectivity to external drives through the USB-C port. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The smartphone also supports the always-on display feature and the recently introduced StandBy mode in iOS 17, delivering a dynamic and power-efficient visual experience.

iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Samsung S24 Ultra: Samsung has taken a page out of Google's book this year by introducing 7 years of promised security and OS updates with the new S24 series. While Apple hasn't officially announced how long its iPhone 15 series will be supported, the company has earned a reputation for supporting its devices for a long time. Notably, the iPhone XS and XR, which were released in 2018, also received the iOS 17 update.

What's more, Samsung has a big head start on Apple when it comes to software, with the new generative AI-packed features coming with the S24 series. The Korean smartphone maker has confirmed that it will be bringing many artificial intelligence features powered by Google's Gemini Pro language model. The key features announced with the S24 series include: Live Translate, Interpreter, Chat Assist, Transcript Assist and more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While Apple's iOS 17 is considered to be the most polished operating system out there, due to Apple's control over the device's software and hardware, the Cupertino-based tech giant has yet to add generative AI features to iOS.

However, Samsung's advantage may be short-lived, with a report from Bloomberg earlier this year suggesting that Apple is already working on its generative AI-based offering, dubbed AppleGPT, which could be powered by its proprietary Ajax language model.

