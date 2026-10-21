Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge effectively available at ₹30,399 on Amazon with exchange offer: Check deal details

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is available on Amazon India at an effective price of ₹30,399 with an exchange offer. The smartphone is priced at ₹109,999 and is currently available for ₹67,999 in Titanium Jet Black, with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This makes it even more affordable for buyers, as they can avail an exchange worth up to ₹37,600 on select smartphones.

The deal is targeted at those seeking to buy Samsung's thin flagship handset at a cheap cost. Amazon is also offering a ₹3,395 discount on eligible Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card transactions, plus an additional ₹94 discount through Amazon Diamonds. The final price will be determined by the exchange value offered to the buyer and the terms of eligibility for any additional offers.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Amazon offer details The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is currently priced at ₹67,999 on Amazon, whereas its actual price is ₹109,999. With the max exchange rate of ₹37,600, the effective cost would be ₹30,399.

The value of the exchange will depend on the condition, model and eligibility of the smartphone being exchanged. The bank discount and the Amazon Diamonds offer are distinct and subject to the terms and conditions of each.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge specifications and features The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has a 6.7-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. This variant features 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and runs Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite processor on Galaxy.

For photography, the handset has a 12 MP ultra-wide camera and a 200 MP primary rear camera. It likewise boasts a 12MP front camera for selfie enthusiasts and video conferencing. The smartphone has a 3,900 mAh battery and offers 25 W wired charging. One of its major characteristics is its thinness.

Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge? With the Amazon deal, the Galaxy S25 Edge's effective price drops to ₹30,399, of course, if users get the highest exchange value as well. The mobile phone is priced at ₹67,999, inclusive of all additional discounts, if there is no eligible exchange device.