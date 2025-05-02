Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge full specs leaked ahead of launch: Expected features, battery, price and more

Tech giant Samsung is reportedly set to launch the Galaxy S25 Edge in May. Ahead of the proposed launch, a crucial leak has emerged, signifying nearly major specifications and features of the upcoming devices.

As per a popular leaker Roland Quandt, who writes for WinFuture, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is anticipated to sport an ultra-slim design, measuring 5.85mm in thickness and weighing 163g. The smartphone is expected to feature a premium construction, amalgamating a titanium frame with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the back, and Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 on the front – materials that have promised enhanced durability.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: What all to expect The smartphone is reportedly expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 1440x3120 resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Moreover, it is believed to boast an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor integrated for security purposes.

In terms of power, the flagship is rumored to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, paired with 12GB of RAM. For storage, the device could offer 256GB and 512GB variants.

The handset is tipped to feature a 200MP main camera with an f/1.7 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS), accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree field of view—though notably without OIS. A 12MP f/2.2 front-facing camera is also expected.

The device is believed to be equipped with a 3,900mAh battery, supporting wireless charging, and will carry an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

While many of these details align with earlier leaks, this latest report offers further insights into build materials, camera specifications, and additional features such as wireless charging. However, Samsung’s quest for a slim profile appears to come with compromises, including the absence of a telephoto lens and a relatively modest battery capacity compared to other flagship models.

Quandt claims the Galaxy S25 Edge will start at €1,249 in Germany for the 256GB version, rising to €1,369 for the 512GB model. Although direct currency conversions may not reflect exact pricing in other regions, this positions the device between the Galaxy S25 Plus and the Galaxy S25 Ultra in Samsung’s range.