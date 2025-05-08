Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge gets official launch date—Here’s when and what’s new

South Korean tech giant Samsung has finally announced a launch date for its much-awaited Galaxy S25 Edge, which was showcased at the Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona. The firm is expected to launch the slimmest flagship from the brand.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Launch timeline Samsung has announced in a release that the Galaxy S25 Edge will debut on 13 May at 9 AM KST (05:30 AM IST). The company suggested that the device will be the slimmest Galaxy S series member to date and will come equipped with several AI features. Moreover, it has been confirmed that the handset will house a 200MP primary rear camera, just like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

As per a popular leaker Roland Quandt, who writes for WinFuture, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is anticipated to sport an ultra-slim design, measuring 5.85mm in thickness and weighing 163g. The smartphone is expected to feature a premium construction, amalgamating a titanium frame with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the back, and Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 on the front – materials that have promised enhanced durability.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: What all to expect The smartphone is reportedly expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 1440x3120 resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Moreover, it is believed to boast an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor integrated for security purposes.

In terms of power, the flagship is rumored to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, paired with 12GB of RAM. For storage, the device could offer 256GB and 512GB variants. The device is believed to be equipped with a 3,900mAh battery, supporting wireless charging, and will carry an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge pricing, specifications and launch timeline tipped

Quandt claims the Galaxy S25 Edge will start at €1,249 in Germany for the 256GB version, rising to €1,369 for the 512GB model. Although direct currency conversions may not reflect exact pricing in other regions, this positions the device between the Galaxy S25 Plus and the Galaxy S25 Ultra in Samsung’s range.

Advertisement