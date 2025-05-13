Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launched in India, price starts at ₹1,09,999

Shortly after its global launch, Samsung has released its slimmest smartphone yet, the Galaxy S25 Edge, in India. With a thickness of just 5.8 mm, the new phone is seen as Samsung’s attempt to steal the spotlight from the iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to be released by Apple later in the year.

Galaxy S25 Edge price in India: Galaxy S25 Edge is priced at ₹1,09,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant and ₹1,21,999 for the 12GB RAM/512GB storage variant. At this price, the S25 Edge sits above the Samsung Galaxy S25+ and right below the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy S25 Edge will begin from 13 May from 2PM onwards on offline stores and all leading online companies.

Galaxy S25 Edge specifications: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge features a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone features a new Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection for the front display.

The new Samsung device comes with a thickness of just 5.85mm and weighs around 163 grams. In contrast, the Galaxy s25 is 7.2mm thick while the iPhone 16 is 7.8mm.

The phone continues to be powered by Qualcomm's latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, similar to all the other Galaxy S25 series devices.

On the optics front, the Galaxy S25 Edge comes with a 200MP primary shooter with OIS and 2x optical zoom and a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front is a 12MP front sensor for selfies and video calls.