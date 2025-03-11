Samsung is expected to expand its flagship Galaxy S25 series with a new addition, the Galaxy S25 Edge. This upcoming handset is anticipated to offer a slimmer profile compared to the existing models in the lineup while retaining many of their core features. However, recent certification listings suggest that the Edge variant will house a smaller battery than the standard Galaxy S25.

Battery capacity and charging Details The Galaxy S25 Edge has appeared on the UL Demko certification database, with its battery carrying the model number EB-BS937ABY. According to the listing, the handset will be equipped with a 3,786mAh battery, which is likely to be marketed as a 3,900mAh unit. This marks a slight downgrade from the 4,000mAh battery found in the base Galaxy S25 model.

Earlier leaks had already hinted at this reduced battery size. Additionally, the device was previously spotted on China's 3C certification site, which indicated that the phone would support 25W wired charging—matching the charging speed of the standard variant.

Expected features and specifications Despite the battery reduction, the Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to share high-end specifications with its siblings. Reports (via Gagdets360) suggest that it will be powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Elite processor featured in the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra models. The phone is likely to come with 12GB of RAM and run Samsung’s One UI 7, based on Android 15.

The handset is tipped to feature a 6.65-inch display and maintain an ultra-slim 5.84mm profile while weighing approximately 162g. In the camera department, it is expected to sport a dual rear setup, comprising a 200MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultrawide lens.