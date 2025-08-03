Samsung Galaxy S25 FE full specifications leaked ahead of launch: All you need to know

Samsung released its Galaxy S25 series in January and the Korean tech giant is now rumoured to be preparing to release the fan edition of its flagship lineup soon. Ahead of the launch, rumour mills have been running hard with details coming in about the upcoming device's colour options, price and full specifications.

Galaxy S25 FE launch date:

While Samsung launched the Galaxy S24 FE in September last year, the company has confirmed that it is looking to launch the fan edition smartphone earlier this year, suggesting that the phone could make its debut sometime this month or early next month.

Galaxy S25 FE specifications:

A new report by Android Headlines has revealed the full spec sheet of the Galaxy S25 FE. The report states that the S25 FE will have measurements of 161.3 x 76.6 x 7.4mm, which suggests that the new device could be slightly thinner than its predecessor.

It is expected to feature a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display could be shielded by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

As for optics, the S25 FE is expected to pack a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter with OIS, an 8MP 3x telephoto lens with OIS, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. While the rear camera setup is more or less the same as the one on the S24 FE, the new device could have a slight upgrade on the selfie shooter with a 12MP sensor instead of the 10MP shooter on its predecessor.

The S25 FE is also expected to come with a slightly bigger battery with a 4,900mAh setup compared to the 4,700mAh battery on the last-generation device. Charging speeds are also likely to rise from 25W on the S24 FE to 45W on the latest device. There could also be support for 15W of wireless charging on the S25 FE.

The upcoming Samsung device could run on the Exynos 2400 processor, which could theoretically provide better performance than the lower-clocked Exynos 2400e on the S24 FE. The phone is tipped to come in two storage options: 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/256GB storage.