Samsung Galaxy S25 FE launching on 4 September: Price, display, camera and everything expected

The Galaxy S25 FE is set to launch on September 4. The device is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display,a 4,900mAh battery and 25W charging speed and could be powered by Exynos 2400 processor.

Aman Gupta
Updated29 Aug 2025, 10:42 AM IST
Galaxy S25 FE will liklely be powered by Exynos 2400 processor
Galaxy S25 FE will liklely be powered by Exynos 2400 processor

Samsung has confirmed that its next-generation Fan Edition Galaxy device, the Galaxy S25 FE, will make its debut in India and globally on September 4. The new device will launch just days before Apple debuts its iPhone 17 series on September 9.

You may be interested in

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

  • Check12GB RAM
  • Check256GB Storage
  • Check6.7-inch Display Size

₹62999

Check Details

Vivo X200 FE

Vivo X200 FE

  • CheckYellow Glow
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256GB / 512GB Storage
Amazon

₹65999

Get This

Discount

5% OFF

OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 13s

  • CheckBlack Velvet
  • Check16GB RAM
  • Check1TB Storage
Amazon

₹54998

₹57999

Get This

Discount

19% OFF

Xiaomi 15

Xiaomi 15

  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check512 GB Storage
  • Check6.36 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹64998

₹79999

Get This

Discount

11% OFF

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

  • CheckMidnight Ocean
  • Check12GB / 16GB / 24GB RAM
  • Check256GB / 512GB / 1TB Storage
Amazon

₹64999

₹72999

Get This

Discount

41% OFF

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

  • CheckBlue
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹35680

₹59999

Get This

Discount

11% OFF

Vivo V60 5G

Vivo V60 5G

  • CheckMist Grey
  • Check8GB / 12GB / 16GB RAM
  • Check128GB / 256GB / 512GB Storage
Amazon

₹38999

₹43999

Get This

OPPO K13 Turbo Pro

OPPO K13 Turbo Pro

  • CheckSilver Knight
  • Check8GB/12GB/16GB RAM
  • Check256GB/512GB Storage

₹39999

Check Details

Discount

28% OFF

Realme 15 Pro 5G

Realme 15 Pro 5G

  • CheckFlowing Silver
  • Check8GB/12GB RAM
  • Check128GB/256GB/512GB Storage
Amazon

₹35799

₹49999

Get This

Discount

19% OFF

Vivo V50

Vivo V50

  • CheckRose Red
  • Check8 GB / 12 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB Storage
Amazon

₹34999

₹42999

Get This

Find more mobilesArrow Icon
Also Read | From iPhone 17 to Galaxy S25 FE: Full list of smartphones launching in September

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE specifications (expected):

While Samsung is yet to confirm some of the key features of the Galaxy S25 FE, an earlier report from Android Headlines had given us a good idea of what to expect from the device.

The Galaxy S25 FE is expected to feature a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display could be shielded by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

On the optics front, the phone could come with a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP 3x telephoto lens with OIS, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The front camera could see an upgrade this year from the 10MP shooter last year to a 12MP selfie setup.

The S25 FE is also expected to come with a slightly bigger battery than last year with a 4,900mAh battery compared to the 4,700mAh battery on the Galaxy S24 FE. The charging speeds are also likely to rise from 25W on the S24 FE to 45W on the latest device. There could also be support for 15W of wireless charging on the S25 FE.

The new smartphone could come with the Exynos 2400 processor, which could theoretically provide better performance than the lower-clocked Exynos 2400e on the S24 FE. The phone is tipped to come in two storage options: 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/256GB storage.

The Galaxy S25 FE is said to run on One UI 8 based on Android 16. Samsung has promised seven years of OS updates and security patches, which is the same promise that Samsung made for the S24 FE and Galaxy S25 series.

Galaxy S25 FE price (expected):

Another Android Headlines report stated that the Galaxy S25 FE could start at a price of $649.99 (around 57,000) for the 128GB storage variant and $709.99 (around 62,000) for the 256GB variant. The Indian pricing, however, could be slightly different from the global pricing.

For context, the Galaxy S24 FE launched in India at a price of 59,999 and 65,999 for the two variants respectively.

Get details on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and launch date for the iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and Air models.

Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsSamsung Galaxy S25 FE launching on 4 September: Price, display, camera and everything expected
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.