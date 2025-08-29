Samsung Galaxy S25 FE launching on 4 September: Price, display, camera and everything expected

Samsung has confirmed that its next-generation Fan Edition Galaxy device, the Galaxy S25 FE, will make its debut in India and globally on September 4. The new device will launch just days before Apple debuts its iPhone 17 series on September 9.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE specifications (expected): While Samsung is yet to confirm some of the key features of the Galaxy S25 FE, an earlier report from Android Headlines had given us a good idea of what to expect from the device.

The Galaxy S25 FE is expected to feature a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display could be shielded by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

On the optics front, the phone could come with a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP 3x telephoto lens with OIS, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The front camera could see an upgrade this year from the 10MP shooter last year to a 12MP selfie setup.

The S25 FE is also expected to come with a slightly bigger battery than last year with a 4,900mAh battery compared to the 4,700mAh battery on the Galaxy S24 FE. The charging speeds are also likely to rise from 25W on the S24 FE to 45W on the latest device. There could also be support for 15W of wireless charging on the S25 FE.

The new smartphone could come with the Exynos 2400 processor, which could theoretically provide better performance than the lower-clocked Exynos 2400e on the S24 FE. The phone is tipped to come in two storage options: 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/256GB storage.

The Galaxy S25 FE is said to run on One UI 8 based on Android 16. Samsung has promised seven years of OS updates and security patches, which is the same promise that Samsung made for the S24 FE and Galaxy S25 series.

Galaxy S25 FE price (expected): Another Android Headlines report stated that the Galaxy S25 FE could start at a price of $649.99 (around ₹57,000) for the 128GB storage variant and $709.99 (around ₹62,000) for the 256GB variant. The Indian pricing, however, could be slightly different from the global pricing.