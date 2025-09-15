Samsung Galaxy S25 FE with 6.7-inch AMOLED display, Exynos 2,400 SoC launched in India: Price, sale date, and more

Shortly after launching its Fan Edition device in global markets, Samsung has launched the Galaxy S25 FE 5G in India with a starting price of ₹59,999. The new phone comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display, 4,900mAh battery, Exynos 2400 processor, and One UI 8 onboard based on Android 16. The S25 FE will compete with the likes of the OnePlus 13s, Pixel 9a, iPhone 16e, and the Vivo X200 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE specifications: The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1900 nits of peak brightness. The phone has a glass finish and an aluminum frame. It has a thickness of 7.4mm and weighs 190 grams.

The Galaxy S25 FE comes with a 4,900 mAh battery with support for 45W of wired fast charging. With the compatible adapter (which is sold separately), Samsung says the phone can be charged up to 65% in around 30 minutes.

The phone runs on the Exynos 2400 processor based on a 4nm process, which is the same SoC seen on the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+.

As for optics, the phone comes with a triple camera setup: a 50MP primary shooter with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP 3x telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and OIS.

The phone runs on Samsung's latest One UI 8, based on Android 16, and the Korean tech giant is promising 7 years of OS updates and security patches for the Galaxy S25 FE, similar to the software support policy for the Galaxy S25.

S25 FE price in India: The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE starts at the same price as its predecessor, with the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant priced at ₹59,999, the 256GB model priced at ₹65,999, and the top-end 512GB model priced at ₹77,999.

As part of the launch offers, Samsung is promising to give a free upgrade to the 512GB variant for the buyers of 256GB model. They will also be able to enjoy bank cashback of ₹5,000 and no-cost EMI of up to 24 months.