Samsung Galaxy S25 FE with 6.7-inch AMOLED display launched: Price, specifications and all you need to know

Samsung has launched the Galaxy S25 FE in India and global markets with the Exynos 2400 processor, Android 16-powered One UI 8, and a 120Hz AMOLED display. The new Samsung device is the successor to last year's Galaxy S24 FE and will compete against the likes of Pixel 9a and the OnePlus 13s.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE specifications: The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1900 nits of peak brightness. The phone comes with a glass finish and an aluminium frame. It has a thickness of 7.4mm and weighs in at 190 grams.

The Galaxy S25 FE comes with a 4,900 mAh battery with support for 45W of wired fast charging. With the compatible adapter (which is sold separately), Samsung says the phone can be charged up to 65% in around 30 minutes.

The phone runs on the Exynos 2400 processor based on a 4nm process, which is the same SoC seen on the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+.

As for optics, the phone comes with a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, and an 8MP 3x telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and OIS.

The phone runs on Samsung's latest One UI 8, based on Android 16, and the Korean tech giant is promising 7 years of OS updates and security patches for the Galaxy S25 FE, similar to the software support policy for the Galaxy S25.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE price in India: The phone comes in four colour variants: Icy Blue, Jet Black, Navy, and White. It will be available in three storage variants: 8GB RAM/128GB storage, 8GB RAM/256GB storage, and 8GB RAM/512GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is priced at $650 (around ₹57,300) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and $710 (around ₹62,600) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage model. Meanwhile, the company is soon expected to announce the Indian pricing and sale date for the S25FE.