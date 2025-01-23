Samsung has debuted its Galaxy S25 lineup at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on Wednesday, unveiling the new range of devices that will compete with the likes of Apple iPhones and Google's Pixel lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ specifications: The Galaxy S25 features a 6.2-inch Full HD+ dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the S25+ has the same display but with a larger 6.7-inch QHD+ resolution.

Samsung is powering all Galaxy S25 smartphones with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the powerful new processor from Qualcomm that has become a staple for Android flagships since its debut in October 2024.

The Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ come with 12GB of RAM, but with different storage options. The Galaxy S25+ is available in two storage models: 256GB and 512GB, while the S25 comes in three storage options: 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

The camera setup on the Galaxy S25 variants remains identical to last year, with a 50MP primary sensor, 10MP 3x telephoto sensor and 12MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, there is a 12MP selfie shooter with an 80-degree field of view.

The Galaxy S25 and S25+ come with the same 4,000mAh and 4,900mAh batteries as last year. The 25W compatible charger is said to charge the S25 to 50% in around 30 minutes, while the 45W adapter is said to charge the S25+ to 65% in the same time.

The Galaxy S25 series comes with Samsung's latest OneUI 7 based on Android 15 with the promise of 7 years of OS updates and security patches.

Samsung Galaxy S25 colours and storage variants: Galaxy S25 is priced at $799 (around ₹69,000) for the base variant and $859 (around ₹74,000) for the 256GB variant, while Samsung hasn't revealed the price of the 512GB model.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25+ is priced at $999 for the 256GB variant and $1,199 for the 512GB model. The new smartphones will go on sale in the United States on 7 February. However, pricing and availability details for the smartphones in India are yet to be announced.

Galaxy S25 Price 12GB RAM/128GB storage $799 12GB RAM/256GB storage $859 TBA Galaxy S25+ price 12GB RAM/256GB storage $999 12GB RAM/512GB storage $1,199

