Samsung Galaxy S25 hidden features you wish you had tried sooner

The Samsung Galaxy S25 hit the market on 7th February 2025 and instantly made waves with its powerful hardware and sleek design. But if you’ve got one in your hands, chances are you’re still not using it to it's full potential. Beyond the flashy specs and polished UI are hidden tools and underrated features that can completely change how you use your phone.

Here are some tools you can download from the Galaxy Store, features worth exploring and smart settings to tweak for a more powerful experience.

Install Good Lock and Good Guardians

Good Lock and Good Guardians are two of Samsung’s best-kept secrets that open up a whole new layer of customisation and system control. Good Lock lets you theme your keyboard, tweak your lock screen and even animate your always-on display. Meanwhile, Good Guardians gives you handy modules like Nice Catch that tracks mystery vibrations and alerts on your phone and Thermal Guardian to monitor what’s heating up your phone.

Turn off Auto Blocker

The Auto Blocker feature stops apps from being installed if they’re not from the Google Play Store or Samsung’s app store. In fact, it also blocks certain commands that come through USB connections. If you are someone who just downloads apps from trusted stores and doesn’t tinker with your phone, you should keep this feature turned on.

But if you like to explore apps outside Google Play Store and Samsung Galaxy, you might want to turn this feature off so it doesn’t block you.

Schedule phone reboots

Does your phone performance start dipping over time? You can let your phone auto-reboot weekly or customise accordingly. Head to Settings > Device Care > Auto Optimisation.

Unlock Developer Options

Developer Options is a hidden settings menu on Android phones. It’s mostly meant for developers and tech-savvy users, but some of the features inside can be helpful for anyone who wants more control over the device.

How to enable Developer Options on Galaxy S25:

Go to Settings.

Scroll down and tap About phone.

Tap Software information.

Find Build number and tap it 7 times.

Enter your PIN or pattern when asked.

You’ll now see Developer Options at the bottom of the main Settings menu, tap to confirm. Don’t disable RAM Plus

What is RAM Plus? RAM Plus uses some storage space to act like extra memory for smoother performance. This feature helps you keep your apps open for longer without affecting the storage, speed or battery of your S25. Moreover, if you see a sudden boost on your device, trust us, it was not due to disabling RAM Plus, but from rebooting.

Make the most of Modes and Routines

Check out the Modes and Routines option in the Settings Menu. It is one of the coolest features of S25 that lets you automate tasks like switching performance modes, adjusting charging at night, enabling 5G for specific apps or syncing with smart home devices.

Try TruePicks

Want your S25 to look like something straight off Pinterest? Try the TruePicks app for stunning wallpapers and layout ideas.