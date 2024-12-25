After months of leaks and rumors about the new Samsung flagships, the Korean smartphone maker may be gearing to launch its latest S25 lineup next month. As per a new leak by FNNews (via Android Headlines), the upcoming Galaxy S25 series is likely to be launched on January 22 and the new devices are expected to go on sale on February 7.
The leak seems reliable given that Samsung had launched the Galaxy S24 series on January 17 and the entire lineup went on sale on January 31.
The 14 day period between January 23 and Feb 17 is likely to be utilized for taking pre-orders. During the event, Samsung is expected to reveal Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra. The new Galaxy S25 Slim is also expected to be revealed at the January 22 event but it isn't yet clear if it will be a full reveal or a partial one.
