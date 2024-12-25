Samsung Galaxy S25 launch: Leak reveals official release and sale dates for 2025

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S25 series on January 22, with availability starting February 7. Pre-orders could be accepted from January 23 to February 17, showcasing models like Galaxy S25, S25+, S25 Ultra, and potentially S25 Slim.

After months of leaks and rumors about the new Samsung flagships, the Korean smartphone maker may be gearing to launch its latest S25 lineup next month. As per a new leak by FNNews (via Android Headlines), the upcoming Galaxy S25 series is likely to be launched on January 22 and the new devices are expected to go on sale on February 7. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The leak seems reliable given that Samsung had launched the Galaxy S24 series on January 17 and the entire lineup went on sale on January 31.