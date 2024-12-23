Samsung could host its Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22nd, likely to unveil the Galaxy S25 series. The devices might be available in South Korea on February 7th, with preorders starting January 24th. A Galaxy S25 Slim model may also be teased during the event.

Korean tech giant Samsung could host its highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22nd (January 23rd in some regions), where the company is expected to unveil the Galaxy S25 series. Leaked invites for the event have already suggested the date, while also hinting at the potential reveal of a fourth smartphone during the event.

According to a recent report from Korean news outlet Fnnews, the Galaxy S25 series will be available for purchase in South Korea on February 7th, 2025—two weeks after the Unpacked event, reported Android Police.

This release schedule aligns with Samsung's typical pre-order window for new Galaxy devices, making the February date seem highly plausible. Preorders for the devices in South Korea will reportedly open from January 24th and continue until February 3rd.

The report added that international markets, including the United States, are expected to follow a similar preorder timeline, with availability likely in early February. This is in line with the release schedule for the Galaxy S24, which was available from January 31st following its Unpacked event on January 17th, 2024.

Notably, the Galaxy S25 Ultra could be available with 16GB of RAM, though only the 512GB and 1TB storage variants will likely feature this capacity. The base 256GB model is expected to come with 12GB of RAM. The Galaxy S25 and S25+ models are also expected to feature 12GB of RAM as standard, a significant upgrade over their predecessors.