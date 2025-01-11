The Samsung Galaxy S25 series, launching January 22, includes S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra. Ahead of the launch, colour variants, price and specifications of the three devices have leaked online.

Samsung is gearing up to launch its flagship S25 lineup in India and other global markets on January 22. However, ahead of the launch of the new smartphone, multiple reports have now revealed the detailed specifications, colours and pricing of Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Galaxy S25 colour options: According to a report by Android Headlines, Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ are expected to be available in four colourways: Mint, Iceblue, Silver Shadow and Navy.

Galaxy S25 leaked images

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 Ultra could have its own set of colours that include Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Silver Blue, and Titanium White Silver.

Galaxy S25 Ultra leaked images

Samsung Galaxy S25 specifications (leaked): According to Android Headlines, the Galaxy S25 could feature a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. All three variants of the Galaxy S25 are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The vanilla S25 is likely to come with 12GB of RAM and offer 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options. It could come with the same 4,000mAh battery as last year, with support for 25W of wired fast charging. Wireless charging is also expected to be present on the S25, but it's not yet certain what output it will be offered at.

In terms of optics, the phone is likely to house a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 10MP 3x telephoto shooter. On the front, there is likely to be a 12MP shooter.

It is likely to run on the latest OneUI 7 based on Android 15. The phone could also support eSIM, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samsung Galaxy S25+ specifications (leaked): Galaxy S25+ is likely to feature a larger 6.7-inch dynamic AMOLED 2x display with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

It is also expected to come with 12GB of RAM, but may be available in 256GB and 512GB variants. The phone is likely to be packed with a 4,900mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging.

The S25+ is expected to have the same camera setup as the base model, with 12MP ultra-wide-angle, 10MP telephoto and 50MP primary sensors paired with a 12MP f/2.2 aperture lens on the front. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specifications (leaked): Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to have a 6.9-inch WQHD dynamic AMOLED 2x display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is also expected to have 12GB of RAM but with three storage options: 256GB, 512GB and 1TB.

It will probably have a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging.

It will probably have a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging.

The S25 Ultra is likely to have a 200MP primary shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 50MP 5x periscope telephoto lens. The 12MP selfie shooter is likely to be the same as the other two variants.

While the S25 Ultra is expected to weigh around 218 grams, the S25+ and S25 are expected to be significantly lighter at 190 and 168 grams respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series price: According to a listing on an Italian retailer's website, which has since been taken down, Galaxy S25 is said to be priced at €973 for the 512GB for the 128GB variant, €1,036 for the 256GB variant and €1,162 for the 512GB variant.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25+ could be priced € 1,235 for the 256GB model and €1,359 for the 512GB model.