Samsung has officially confirmed that its next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place later this month. The Korean tech giant has also confirmed that the Unpacked event will see the launch of new Galaxy AI features that will "change the way you interact with the world every day".

Samsung Galaxy S25 release date: Galaxy Unpacked 2025 is confirmed to be held in-person at San Jose on January 22. The event will be held at 10 am PT or 11:30pm (Indian time).

Much like every year, the Galaxy Unpacked event will be available to watch on Samsung's own website and the company's YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series pre-reservations: Samsung has also started pre-reservations for the Galaxy S25 series in India through the Samsung India Store. The company says that customers can benefit up to ₹5,000 by pre-reserving the phones for ₹1,999 from today. The pre-bookings will continue till January 22 or until the pre-bookings open.

Rumours suggest that Samsung will open pre-orders for the Galaxy S25 series on January 24, and the flagship devices are likely to go on sale from February 4.

What to expect from Galaxy Unpacked 2025? Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra on January 22. Meanwhile, the new Galaxy S25 Slim variant is expected to be teased at the recent Galaxy Unpacked event, but could be launched later in the year.

Samsung is expected to power all variants of the Galaxy S25 series with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite processors. The new smartphones are expected to sport rounded edges, moving away from the sharp-edged design that has characterised Galaxy S series devices in the past.