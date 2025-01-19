Samsung is gearing up to unveil its latest flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S25 series, at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on 22 January. With excitement building, fresh leaks have surfaced, offering insights into the Indian pricing of the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. The new lineup is expected to come with higher price tags compared to last year’s Galaxy S24 series.

According to a leak from X user Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33), the base Samsung Galaxy S25 model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will cost ₹84,999 in India. A 12GB+512GB variant could retail for ₹94,999. For reference, the Galaxy S24 launched at ₹74,999 for its 8GB+128GB model, marking a noticeable price jump.

The Galaxy S25+ is also tipped to see a price hike, starting at ₹1,04,999 for the 12GB+256GB model, compared to its predecessor’s ₹99,999 entry price. The 12GB+512GB configuration is expected to cost ₹1,14,999.

Reportedly, the top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra is said to start at ₹1,34,999 for the 12GB+256GB option. A 16GB+512GB version could be priced at ₹1,44,999, while the highest-spec 16GB+1TB variant might reach ₹1,64,999. By comparison, the Galaxy S24 Ultra launched at ₹1,29,999 for the base 256GB model.

The anticipated price rise is reportedly driven by the integration of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, promising enhanced performance and efficiency.

Reservations for the new Galaxy S series smartphones are already open on Samsung’s official website, as well as through exclusive stores and other retail channels in India.