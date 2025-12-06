Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G for under ₹80,000 on Flipkart? Here's how the deal works

Flipkart’s Buy Buy 2025 sale, running from December 5 to December 10, is offering major discounts across smartphones, laptops, wearables and more. For buyers planning an upgrade, one of the most striking deals is on Samsung’s flagship, the Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G, which can be purchased for under ₹80,000 when all available offers are combined.

How the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G drops below ₹ 80,000 The Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G (12GB RAM, 256GB storage) currently carries a sale price of ₹1,09,000, reduced from its original ₹1,29,999. Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users can shave off an additional ₹4,000.

Shoppers can also take advantage of a sizeable exchange offer, which varies depending on the condition and model of the old device being traded in, as well as its eligibility based on the delivery pincode. The exchange value can reach up to ₹68,050. When all discounts are applied, the effective price of the S25 Ultra comfortably falls below the ₹80,000 mark.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G: Specifications Samsung has equipped the Galaxy S25 Ultra with a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Armor 2 and features an anti-reflection coating for improved outdoor visibility.

This year’s model also sports a more rounded silhouette, moving away from last year’s boxier frame. Samsung has trimmed the thickness from 8.6mm to 8.2mm and reduced the weight from 232g to 218g, improving overall handling.

Performance and Software Features Powering the smartphone is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, tuned specifically for Samsung to deliver improved power efficiency and enhanced on-device AI processing. Tasks that previously relied on the cloud, such as advanced AI-based photo editing, can now run locally thanks to the upgraded chipset.

The S25 Ultra ships with 12GB RAM and offers storage options of 256GB, 512GB and 1TB.

Camera Upgrades Samsung has introduced notable updates to the camera system this year. The ultra-wide sensor has been upgraded from 12MP to 50MP, complementing the 200MP main camera. A 50MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and a 10MP 3x telephoto unit complete the rear setup. On the front, the phone retains the familiar 12MP selfie camera.

Battery and Charging The Galaxy S25 Ultra continues to offer a 5,000mAh battery, the same capacity as its predecessor. It supports 45W wired charging along with Fast Wireless Charging 2.0.

With stacked bank offers and a high-value exchange scheme, the Flipkart sale presents one of the most aggressive price drops yet for Samsung’s premium flagship.