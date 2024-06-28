Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra leaks: Slimmer device, 5500mAh battery, and curved display expected
Rumors indicate the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be thinner and lighter than the S24 Ultra, featuring curved edges and a 6.9-inch AMOLED 2x display. Camera upgrades include a 200MP main camera, while the device is expected to have a 5500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.
Samsung is gearing up for the launch of its highly anticipated Galaxy S25 Ultra next year, and as the release date approaches, leaks and rumors about the device are becoming more frequent. These insights are giving enthusiasts a glimpse into what Samsung might have in store for the next iteration of its flagship S-series.