Samsung is gearing up for the launch of its highly anticipated Galaxy S25 Ultra next year, and as the release date approaches, leaks and rumors about the device are becoming more frequent. These insights are giving enthusiasts a glimpse into what Samsung might have in store for the next iteration of its flagship S-series.

A recent rumor, shared by a user on X known as Ice Universe, suggests that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be significantly lighter than its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The tipster expressed strong confidence in this claim, emphasizing that this upcoming model will likely be the "thinnest" Galaxy Ultra variant to date. Additionally, the device is expected to feature curved edges, reminiscent of the Galaxy S21 Ultra, moving away from the flat edges of the current model. Ice Universe confirmed these design changes by stating, "It's really rounded!"

Another leak has indicated that the new Ultra variant will have a thickness of 8.4mm, making it the slimmest version in the series so far. However, it is important to note that these details are based on rumors and have yet to be confirmed by Samsung.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is anticipated to sport a 6.9-inch AMOLED 2x display with an impressive peak brightness of up to 3000 nits. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, set to debut this year.

Camera upgrades are also on the horizon, with the device rumored to feature a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and another 50MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is likely to be equipped with a 5500mAh battery and support 65W fast charging.

The official specifications of the Galaxy S25 Ultra are expected to be unveiled in the first half of 2025, providing conclusive details about Samsung's next flagship smartphone.

