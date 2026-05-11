Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra sees a massive ₹30,000 price cut during Amazon summer sale: how the deal works

While it is becoming harder to find the right smartphone due to ongoing price hikes led by memory chip shortages, the ongoing sales on Flipkart and Amazon have led to at least a few flagship devices getting relatively good deals. The iPhone deals during the sale are obviously in the limelight, but there are also offers on last-generation Samsung Galaxy flagships, in this case the S25 Ultra, which is being made available for under ₹1 lakh.

Here's how the deal works:

Galaxy S25 Ultra price cut: The Galaxy S25 Ultra was launched at a price of ₹1,29,999 when it debuted in January last year. However, during the Amazon Great Indian Summer Sale, the phone is getting a discount of over ₹30,000 and is listed at a price of ₹99,999.

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Moreover, the e-commerce platform is also providing the option of further reducing the price of the device by offering a ₹3,000 cashback on payments made using an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, taking the effective price of the Samsung flagship to ₹97,000.

Galaxy S25 Ultra specifications: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 6.9-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and up to 2,600 nits of peak brightness. There is no Privacy Guard like this year's S26 Ultra, but the phone still has a lot of similar features to its successor, including Corning Gorilla Armor 2 protection for the front glass.

The Samsung flagship runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor based on a 3nm process and is paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The S25 Ultra comes running on One UI 7.0 based on Android 15 with a promise of seven years of OS updates and seven years of security patches. The device has already begun receiving the One UI 8.5 update in various regions.

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The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast wired charging and Qi wireless charging. It carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the rear camera system includes a 200MP primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and OIS, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and up to 100x Space Zoom. It supports 8K video recording at 30fps. On the front is a 12MP camera for selfies and video calls.