Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra is all set to make its debut durin the Galaxy Unpacked Event 2025 later in the day. However, ahead of the debut of new Samsung smartphone, let's take a look at how the new smartphone may compare with the last year's flagship device, Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Galaxy S25 Ultra specifications: Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to have a 6.9-inch WQHD dynamic AMOLED 2x display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is also expected to have 12GB of RAM but with three storage options: 256GB, 512GB and 1TB.

It will probably have a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

The S25 Ultra is likely to have a 200MP primary shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 50MP 5x periscope telephoto lens. The 12MP selfie shooter is likely to be the same as the other two variants.

While the S25 Ultra is expected to weigh around 218 grams, the S25+ and S25 are expected to be significantly lighter at 190 and 168 grams, respectively.

Galaxy S24 ultra specifications: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra sports a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with QHD+ resolution, the device supports a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and boasts a peak brightness of 2500 nits. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, ensuring exceptional performance and efficiency for multitasking, gaming, and power-hungry applications.

For optics, the phone house a triple camera setup with 200MP main sensor, which excels in low-light conditions, along with a 50MP periscope lens, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto unit. There is a 12MP shooter on the front for video calls and selfies. The S24 Ultra is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, supports 45W fast charging, and features Samsung’s signature S Pen for enhanced productivity.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Galaxy S24 Utlra: 5 new features 1) Design: Samsung is expected to slightly tweak the boxy design of Galaxy S24 Ultra with rounder edges in this year's flagship. The new phone is also expected to be slightly thinner and lighter despite sporting the same Titanium build as last year.

2) Better glass protection: Samsung is expected to provide upgraded glass protection with the S25 Ultra and may opt for the Corning Gorilla Glass Armor 2 with the same anti-reflective coating as last year.

3) Camera The upcoming Samsung flagship is said to come with a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens, major bump up from the 12MP lens found on the S24 Ultra. However, other camera specs are liklely to remain the same.

4) More processing power:

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which is a major boost over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 found on its predecessor. The phone is also likely to come with faster RAM and storage options. There could also be a new 16GB RAM variant in select markets.

5) AI Features: While AI features have become a major selling point for Samsung flagships in the last couple of years, the Korean smartphone maker is expected to tout the relevance of these features even more with the S25 lineup. The new smartphone is likely to come powered by the OneUI 7 based on Android 15 with support for same 7 years of OS updates and security patches.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Galaxy S24 Ultra price comparison: Galaxy S25 Ultra is said to start at ₹1,34,999 for the 12GB+256GB option. A 16GB+512GB version could be priced at ₹1,44,999, while the highest-spec 16GB+1TB variant might reach ₹1,64,999. By comparison, the Galaxy S24 Ultra launched at ₹1,29,999 for the base 256GB model.