Samsung is gearing up to launch its Galaxy S25 lineup in India and other global markets on January 22. With the Korean smartphone maker launching its new flagship smartphone, here's a look at how the new S25 Ultra may stack up against last year's Galaxy S24.

Galaxy S25 Ultra specifications: Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to have a 6.9-inch WQHD dynamic AMOLED 2x display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is also expected to have 12GB of RAM but with three storage options: 256GB, 512GB and 1TB.

It will probably have a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

The S25 Ultra is likely to have a 200MP primary shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 50MP 5x periscope telephoto lens. The 12MP selfie shooter is likely to be the same as the other two variants.

While the S25 Ultra is expected to weigh around 218 grams, the S25+ and S25 are expected to be significantly lighter at 190 and 168 grams, respectively.

Galaxy S24 ultra specifications: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra sports a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with QHD+ resolution, the device supports a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and boasts a peak brightness of 2500 nits. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, ensuring exceptional performance and efficiency for multitasking, gaming, and power-hungry applications.