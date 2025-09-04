Samsung Galaxy S25FE vs Pixel 9a: Which flagship killer offers better value in 2025?

Samsung has launched its new Fan Edition device globally, the Galaxy S25 FE, which will compete against the Google Pixel 9a and others in the realm of flagship killer devices. Here is an in-depth comparison of how the two devices stack up against each other.

Pixel 9a specifications: The Pixel 9a comes with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone has a peak brightness of 2,700 nits.

As for optics, the Pixel 9a features a 48MP primary shooter and a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, the phone features a 13MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The phone runs on a Tensor G4 chip, along with support for the Titan M2 security chip. It runs on Android 15 out of the box, with support for 7 years of OS updates and security patches.

The Pixel 9a gets an IP68 water and dust resistance rating. It comes with a thickness of 8.9mm and a weight of 186 grams.

The phone packs a 5,100mAh battery with support for 23W wired fast charging and 7.5W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE specifications: The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1900 nits of peak brightness. The phone is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

It comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and has a thickness of 7.4mm while weighing in at 190 grams.

The new Samsung device is powered by the Exynos 2400 processor with an Xclipse 940 GPU. It comes with support for 8GB RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

The Galaxy S25 FE comes with a 4,900 mAh battery with support for 45W of wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging. With the compatible adapter (which is sold separately), Samsung says the phone can be charged up to 65% in around 30 minutes.

As for optics, the phone comes with a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, and an 8MP 3x telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and OIS.

Pixel 9a Galaxy S25 FE Processor Tensor G4 Exynos 2400 Display 6.3-inch FHD+ 120Hz OLED 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED Peak brightness 2,700nits 1,900 nits Battery 5100mAh 4,900mAh Charging 23W wired + 7.5W wireless 45W wired + 15W wireless Camera (Rear) 48MP + 13MP 50MP + 12MP + 8MP Camera (front) 13MP 12MP Software Android 15 (7 years OS support) Android 16 (7 years OS support) Thickness & weight 8.9mm & 185.9g 7.4mm & 190g

Pixel 9a vs Galaxy S25 FE: Which device is a better buy? The Pixel 9a and Galaxy S25 FE are pretty evenly matched in most areas, with both models offering similar display capabilities, processors, and Android support. The Galaxy S25 FE does take an edge in the camera department with the addition of an 8MP telephoto lens and faster charging support. However, the Pixel comes with a slightly higher resolution front camera and a bigger battery.