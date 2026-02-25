Samsung Galaxy S26 Launch LIVE: Galaxy S26, S26+, S26 Ultra to be unveiled today

Samsung S26 Launch Live: Samsung's first Galaxy Unpacked Event of the year is all set to be held today, giving us a glimpse at the all three new Galaxy S26 series devices. The new devices will take on the iPhone 17 series from Apple that launched in September last year.

What to expect from Galaxy S26 series?

Confirmed features:

Hey Plex incoming:

Samsung has confirmed that Perplexity will be available as an AI assistant on the S26 series alongside Bixy and Google's Gemini. The assistant could be summoned by speaking the ‘Hey Plex’ hotword.

Galaxy AI 2.0:

The new devices will be running on OneUI 8.5 based on Android 16 and will come with the company's latest AI features.

Latest leaks and rumors:

If rumors are to be believed the Galaxy S26 Ultra could run on the Qualcomm Snapdraogn 8 Elite Gen 5 processor with the ‘Made for Galaxy’ branding. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 and S25+ could come with the Exynos 2600 SoC in some markets and Snapdragon processor in others.

The leaked marketting material for the S26 Ultra had shown that the phone is expected to come with the same 5,000mAh battery as last year. Thankfully, leaks have suggested that the phone could come with faster 60W of wired fast charging this year that should lead to Samsung claiming 75% of charging ability in 30 minutes.

The S26 Ultra could come with a 6.9 inch LTPO AMOLED display like last year while the S26+ could also feature the same 6.7 inch display like its predecessor. The vanilla S26 could get an upgrade with a 6.3 inch QHD+ AMOLED panel.

The S26+ could also come with the same 4,900mAh battery like its predecessor with support for 45W wired and 25W wirelesss charging. Meanwhile, the S26 could feature a slighlty bigger 4,300mAh battery with support for 45W wied fast charging.

Galaxy S26 series expected pricing:

The memory chip shortage could lead to the price of the Galaxy S26 series getting slightly hiked. Latest leaks suggest that the Galaxy S26 could start at ₹80,999, while the S26+ could begin at ₹99,999 and S26 Ultra at ₹1,39,999.