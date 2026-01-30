Samsung Galaxy S26, S26+ and S26 Ultra tipped to debut at Galaxy Unpacked 2026 on Feb 25

Samsung is reportedly preparing to launch its next flagship smartphone lineup, the Galaxy S26 series, in India and global markets. A leaked promotional poster suggests the company may unveil the devices at its first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2026, expected to take place towards the end of February.

The upcoming lineup is widely expected to include the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra models.

Galaxy Unpacked Event Poster Surfaces Online Well-known tipster Evan Blass has shared an image of the alleged Galaxy Unpacked invitation on social media platform X. According to the leak, the event is scheduled for February 25, aligning with earlier reports about the Galaxy S26 series launch timeline.

If accurate, this would mark Samsung’s first major product showcase of the year and set the stage for its flagship smartphone strategy in 2026.

Violet Finish Likely to Be the Hero Colour The leaked invite features a prominent violet background, hinting at the possible hero colour for the Galaxy S26 range. This supports earlier leaks claiming that a shade dubbed Cobalt Violet could be central to Samsung’s marketing for the upcoming Galaxy S-series smartphones.

Samsung has traditionally highlighted a signature colour with each flagship generation, and the S26 lineup appears set to continue that trend.

Galaxy Buds 4 Series Also Expected at the Event In addition to the smartphones, Samsung is also expected to introduce its next-generation true wireless earbuds at the same event. The Galaxy Buds 4 lineup is tipped to include two models, the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro.

These earbuds are likely to succeed the current Galaxy Buds range and offer incremental upgrades in audio quality and features.

Galaxy Buds 4 Pricing Leaked French publication Dealabs has reportedly revealed pricing details for the upcoming earbuds in Europe. The Galaxy Buds 4 could be priced at EUR 179, while the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro may cost around EUR 249. Converted to Indian currency, this roughly translates to Rs. 19,600 and Rs. 27,300 respectively.

The pricing suggests Samsung may retain last-generation price points rather than introducing a hike.

Colour Options and Early Bird Offer Details Both Galaxy Buds 4 models are expected to launch in black and white colour variants. The Pro model could also receive an additional Apricot finish, which may be exclusive to Samsung’s online store.

Samsung is also rumoured to offer an early bird promotion, bundling a free 25W wireless charging pad with purchases of the black colour variant of either the Galaxy Buds 4 or Galaxy Buds 4 Pro.