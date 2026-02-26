Samsung Galaxy S26, S26+ with Exynos 2,600 Soc launched: Price, specs and more

Samsung has debuted the new Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ at its Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco. The new devices come with Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, upgraded processors, and Qi2 wireless charging support.

Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ price and availability: Samsung Galaxy S26 is priced at ₹87,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant, while the 12GB RAM/512GB model is priced at ₹1,07,999. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26+ is priced at ₹1,19,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage model, while the 12GB RAM/512GB model is priced at ₹1,39,999.

The phones are available to pre-order across various online and offline outlets from today and will start shipping from 11 March.

The S26 comes in four colour variants: Cobalt Violet, White, Black, and Sky Blue. Meanwhile, the S26+ is only available in Cobalt Violet and Black variants. There are also online-exclusive Pink Gold and Silver Shadow variants.

Galaxy S26 and S26+ specifications: Galaxy S26 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, while the Galaxy S26+ sports a larger 6.7-inch QHD+ screen. Both phones come with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

On the performance front, both devices are powered by the new Samsung Exynos 2600 processor paired with the Xclipse 960 GPU. The two phones come with support for up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

As for optics, the S26 and S26+ come with a triple-camera setup featuring a 50MP primary shooter with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and OIS. They house a 12MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls. The rear cameras are capable of recording 8K video at 30fps and 4K at 60fps, while the front camera supports 4K 60fps video recording.

The Galaxy S26 packs a larger 4,300mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging, whereas the S26+ houses the same 4,900mAh battery from last year with 45W fast charging. Both devices support 20W Qi2 wireless charging and Wireless PowerShare.

Both phones run on Samsung’s OneUI 8.5 based on Android 16 with a promise of 7 years of OS updates and security patches.

The S26 comes with a thickness of 7.2mm and weighs 167g. Meanwhile, the S26+ is slightly thicker at 7.3mm and weighs 190g.