Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Spec-by-spec breakdown, India pricing, and features compared

Samsung has just launched the Galaxy S26 Ultra at its Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco. The new Samsung device takes the battle directly against Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max for the crown of best flagship device in the market. Here’s a detailed comparison of the iPhone 17 Pro Max with the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Price: Galaxy S26 Ultra is priced at ₹1,39,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant and goes up to ₹1,89,999 for the top-end 1TB variant.

Meanwhile, iPhone 17 Pro Max comes with a price of ₹1,49,900 for the 256GB variant and goes up to ₹2,29,900 for the top-end 2TB model.

Display: iPhone 17 Pro Max features a massive 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion technology and a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel comes with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits and is protected by Apple's Ceramic Shield 2 glass.

Meanwhile, Galaxy S26 Ultra comes with a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel also features 3,000 nits of peak brightness and is backed by Corning's Gorilla Armor 2 glass.

Samsung, however, has a new feature this year in the form of the built-in Privacy Display. The feature limits what others can see from side viewing angles and eliminates the need for privacy-focused screen protectors by offering the option via the settings menu.

Performance: iPhone 17 Pro Max is powered by Apple's A19 Pro chipset based on a 3nm process and is paired with 12GB of RAM. The phone runs on Apple's iOS 26 and supports all the latest Apple Intelligence features. Apple does not reveal the number of years it supports software on its devices, but the company is known for the longevity of its software.

Galaxy S26 Ultra, on the other hand, runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile processor for Galaxy. The phone runs on Samsung's OneUI 8.5 based on Android 16 and comes with a promise of 7 years of OS updates and security patches.

Camera: The iPhone 17 Pro Max features a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary shooter, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP telephoto lens with 8x optical-quality zoom support. On the front, it houses an 18MP Center Stage camera. Apple also brings a dedicated Camera Control button for clicking pictures and adjusting settings.

In comparison, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra comes with a 200MP primary shooter with 2x optical zoom, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. On the front, it houses a 12MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Battery and charging: Apple does not officially reveal the battery capacity of the iPhone 17 Pro Max but claims to provide 37 hours of video playback on a single charge. The phone is said to charge to 50 percent in 20 minutes using a 40W adapter while also packing support for 25W MagSafe and Qi2 wireless charging.

Meanwhile, the S26 Ultra comes with a 5,000mAh battery and support for faster 60W wired charging, as well as 25W Qi2 wireless charging.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Galaxy S26 Ultra: Which one should you buy? Despite the arrival of the Galaxy S26 Ultra, the iPhone 17 Pro Max still sits at the top of the smartphone market with its A19 Pro chipset and triple 48MP camera system. While Apple faced several complaints during the iOS 26 rollout last year, the company continues to enjoy a fiercely loyal user base thanks to its UI.