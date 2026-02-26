Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor launched: Price, specs and more

Samsung has launched its flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra with the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, new AI features and a quad camera setup. The new device was launched by the company at its Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event in San Francisco where it also took the wraps off Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and the new Galaxy Buds 4.

Galaxy S26 Ultra specifications: Galaxy S26 Ultra comes with a 6.9 inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Samsung flagship has become the first ever device to come with a Privacy Display. The feature works by controlling how the pixels disperse light and Samsung says that the display keeps the content clear and bright for users in everyday use while limiting what bystanders can see.

On the performance front, the Galaxy S26 Ultra comes with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor which is said to deliver 19% improvement in CPU performance, 39% improvement in NPU performance and 24% improvement in GPU performance over its predecessor.

The phone also comes with a redesigned Vapor Chamber colling system which is said to allow heat fo spread more efficiently across a larger surface area.

The S26 Ultra continues to come with a 5,000mAh battery but Samsung has brought in support for a 60W wired fast charging. The Korean smartphone maker claims that its new device can go from 0 to 75% in just 30 minues.

On the optics front, the S26 Ultra comes with a 200MP primary shooter with 2x optical zom, 50MP ultra-wide angle lens, 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and 10MP telephoto lens iwth 3x optical zoom. The 12MP shooter on the front is equipped for selfies and video calls.