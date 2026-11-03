Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra could get new camera design and upgraded privacy display: What we know

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S27 Ultra could bring significant design and display improvements over its predecessor. According to a new leak from a physical dummy phone, the flagship's rear camera bar will be completely revamped, which may make it easier to use with magnetic accessories. Separately, reports indicate that Samsung has been working on an improved Privacy Display for the Galaxy S27 Ultra and Galaxy S27 Pro, with enhanced brightness.

The leaks, which emerged through reports by Android Headlines and SamMobile this month, provide a first look at Samsung's upcoming flagship lineup. While Samsung hasn't officially revealed the launch date or specs for the Galaxy S27 series, the series is believed to launch in early 2027.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra design and dimensions (expected) According to Android Headlines, a physical dummy unit created using leaked CAD files reveals a redesigned camera arrangement. The cameras seem to be positioned higher on the back panel, providing more space for magnetic attachments such as wireless chargers and battery packs.

This may resolve a problem with the Galaxy S26 Ultra's magnetic bump that disrupts camera alignment with magnetic accessories. However, it remains unclear whether Samsung will integrate Qi2 magnets directly into the Galaxy S27 Ultra.

The dummy unit measures 163.76 x 78.25 x 7.97 mm, slightly larger than the Galaxy S26 Ultra's 163.6 x 78.1 x 7.9 mm dimensions. It also retains the S Pen slot, suggesting Samsung will continue offering stylus support.

Galaxy S27 Pro and S27 Ultra display (expected) SamMobile also reports that Samsung is working on an enhanced privacy display for the Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra. The Galaxy S26 Ultra features technology designed to reduce the display's visibility from the sides, thereby safeguarding sensitive data.

The next version is also said to be in development with improved display brightness. This will enhance visibility from the outside while maintaining privacy. The standard Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ are not likely to get the feature.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra camera and battery specifications (expected) The Galaxy S27 Ultra has been rumoured to have a 200 MP main camera, a 50 MP ultrawide sensor and a 50 MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. The current 3x telephoto camera is reportedly to be dropped by Samsung.

The phone is also expected to come with a 5,700 mAh battery that'll support 60W wired charging. It may be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Extreme chipset and have a 6.89-inch display.

Galaxy S27 Pro is expected to come with a 6.47-inch screen and a 5,200mAh battery with the same 60W charging support as the Galaxy S26 and S26 Active.