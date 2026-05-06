Samsung Galaxy smartwatches bring premium features at better prices now

Samsung Galaxy smartwatches have long stood out for their premium design, reliable performance, and feature-rich experience. Now, with fresh deals and price drops across popular models, upgrading to a capable smartwatch feels far more accessible. These watches offer everything from advanced health tracking and fitness insights to vibrant AMOLED displays and smooth connectivity with Android devices.

Our Picks Most affordable Best overall FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Most affordable Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Bluetooth (44mm, Graphite, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features View Details ₹17,990 CHECK DETAILS Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (Smartchoice) (Black, 47mm) | Rotating Bezel | LTE | Monitor BP and ECG | Track Sleep and Health | Upto 40hrs Charge with Fast Charging | Galaxy Ecosystem | IP68 View Details ₹15,999 CHECK DETAILS Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (44mm, LTE, Silver) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armor Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | BP, ECG, IHRN & Vascular Load Monitoring | Anti-oxidant Index View Details ₹31,499 CHECK DETAILS Best overall Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic (46mm LTE, White) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Stainless Steel | 5ATM & IP68 | BP, ECG, IHRN & Vascular Load Monitoring | Anti-oxidant Index View Details ₹40,499 CHECK DETAILS Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Gray) with Upto 100h Battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor | Energy Score & Ages View Details ₹57,999 CHECK DETAILS

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

With multiple options available at reduced prices, this is a great time to find a model that fits your needs without overspending. From everyday fitness tracking to more advanced wellness features, Samsung Galaxy smartwatches continue to deliver strong value, especially when paired with the right deal.

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 (44mm) is a feature-rich smartwatch designed for Android users, offering advanced health tracking with BP and ECG monitoring. It features a bright Super AMOLED display with improved durability and smooth performance powered by an efficient chipset. The watch supports sleep tracking, fitness modes, and seamless Galaxy ecosystem integration. With fast charging and up to 40 hours of battery life, it suits everyday use while maintaining a sleek and lightweight design.

Specifications Display 44mm Super AMOLED Connectivity Bluetooth Battery Life Up to 40 hours Health Features BP, ECG, Sleep Tracking OS Wear OS

2. Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (Smartchoice) (Black, 47mm) | Rotating Bezel | LTE | Monitor BP and ECG | Track Sleep and Health | Upto 40hrs Charge with Fast Charging | Galaxy Ecosystem | IP68 Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (47mm LTE) brings back the iconic rotating bezel, offering precise navigation along with premium build quality. It supports BP and ECG monitoring, advanced sleep tracking, and fitness insights for everyday health management. LTE connectivity allows calls and notifications without a smartphone. The watch features a durable design with IP68 rating and fast charging, delivering up to 40 hours of battery life. It integrates seamlessly within the Galaxy ecosystem for a connected experience.

Specifications Display 47mm Super AMOLED Connectivity LTE Battery Life Up to 40 hours Health Features BP, ECG, Sleep Tracking Build Rotating Bezel, IP68

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (44mm LTE) features a powerful 3nm processor that delivers faster performance and improved efficiency. It includes dual GPS for accurate outdoor tracking and advanced health features like BP, ECG, IHRN, and vascular load monitoring. The sapphire glass and armour aluminium body enhance durability, while 5ATM and IP68 ratings ensure water resistance. With LTE support, it enables independent connectivity, making it ideal for fitness tracking and everyday smart usage.

Specifications Display 44mm AMOLED Processor 3nm chipset Connectivity LTE GPS Dual GPS Build Sapphire Glass, Armour Aluminium

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic (46mm LTE) combines a premium stainless steel design with advanced smartwatch technology. Powered by a 3nm processor, it ensures smooth performance and efficient power usage. It includes dual GPS, sapphire glass protection, and extensive health tracking features such as BP, ECG, IHRN, and vascular load monitoring. The rotating bezel enhances usability, while LTE connectivity enables independent functionality, making it a premium option for users seeking style and performance.

Specifications Display 46mm AMOLED Processor 3nm chipset Connectivity LTE Build Stainless Steel, Sapphire Glass Health BP, ECG, IHRN

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm LTE) is built for extreme durability and long battery life, offering up to 100 hours on a single charge. It features a robust titanium body, sapphire glass, and 10ATM water resistance, making it suitable for outdoor adventures. Powered by a 3nm processor, it includes dual GPS and advanced health tracking such as BP, ECG, energy score, and ageing insights. The quick button and emergency siren enhance usability and safety for demanding environments.

Specifications Display 47mm AMOLED Battery Life Up to 100 hours Build Titanium, Sapphire Glass Water Resistance 10ATM + IP68 Health BP, ECG, Energy Score

Top 3 features of Samsung smartwatches

Samsung smartwatches Display Size Battery Life Key Feature Galaxy Watch6 44mm Up to 40h BP & ECG Watch6 Classic 47mm Up to 40h Rotating Bezel Galaxy Watch8 44mm Moderate 3nm Processor Watch8 Classic 46mm Moderate Premium Build Watch Ultra 47mm Up to 100h Rugged Design

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