The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 has officially been launched in India. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 was unveiled internationally in December 2021.

The Galaxy Tab A8 has a 10.5" LCD and is powered by a Unisoc Tiger T618 with an octa-core CPU. There are three memory options - 3/32GB, 4/64GB, 4/128GB. It has an 8 MP camera on the back and a 5 MP front-facing one for video calls.

According to GSM Arena, there are two versions of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 - Wi-Fi-only and LTE. Both have a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB-C port for charging the 7,040 mAh battery.

The starting price of the Galaxy Tab A8 is INR 17,999. There are some rebates, equal to INR 2,000, and Samsung will also throw in a book cover accessory worth INR 999.

