Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 launched in India. Check price, details

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 launched in India. Check price, details

Image: Samsung
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Livemint

The Galaxy Tab A8 has a 10.5' LCD and is powered by a Unisoc Tiger T618

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 has officially been launched in India. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 was unveiled internationally in December 2021. 

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 has officially been launched in India. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 was unveiled internationally in December 2021. 

The Galaxy Tab A8 has a 10.5" LCD and is powered by a Unisoc Tiger T618 with an octa-core CPU. There are three memory options - 3/32GB, 4/64GB, 4/128GB. It has an 8 MP camera on the back and a 5 MP front-facing one for video calls.

The Galaxy Tab A8 has a 10.5" LCD and is powered by a Unisoc Tiger T618 with an octa-core CPU. There are three memory options - 3/32GB, 4/64GB, 4/128GB. It has an 8 MP camera on the back and a 5 MP front-facing one for video calls.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

According to GSM Arena, there are two versions of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 - Wi-Fi-only and LTE. Both have a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB-C port for charging the 7,040 mAh battery.

The starting price of the Galaxy Tab A8 is INR 17,999. There are some rebates, equal to INR 2,000, and Samsung will also throw in a book cover accessory worth INR 999.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!