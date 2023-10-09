South Korean tech giant Samsung has unveiled its latest Galaxy Tab A9 and Galaxy Tab A9+ in India. Both the tablets are available on e-commerce website Amazon which is currently observing The Great India Festival Sale.

As per the offerings on the Amazon website, the price of Galaxy Tab A9 is Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Wi-Fi only variant, and ₹15,999 for its Wi-Fi + 5G variant. The Galaxy Tab A9+ is priced at Rs. 20,999 for the Wi-Fi-only variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The price details of the Wi-Fi + 5G variant currently not available on the e-commerce giant’s website. Both the models are offered in Dark Blue, Grey, and Silver colour options.

Specifications

Galaxy Tab A9 has an 8.7-inch IPS LCD with 800 x 1,340 px resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The tab is equipped with Android 13, One UI 5.1 OS platform, MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It has a microSD card slot, hence the storage is further expandable. Galaxy Tab A9 is coming with a 2MP front-facing camera, an 8MP rear module. It has LiPo 5,100 mAh non-removable battery with 15W charging support. The Body dimension of Galaxy tab A9 is 211 x 124.7 x 8 mm (8.31 x 4.91 x 0.31 in)

Galaxy Tab A9+ gets an 11-inch IPS LCD with a 1,200 x 1,920 px resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The tab is equipped with Android 13, One UI 5.1 OS platform, Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G chip at the helm aided by 8GB RAM and 128GB storage which is also expandable via microSD. Galaxy Tab A9+ is having a 5MP front-facing camera and 8MP rear shooter. It has a larger Li-Po 7040 mAh battery with the 15W charging speeds. The Body dimension of Galaxy tab A9+ is 257.1 x 168.7 x 6.9 mm (10.12 x 6.64 x 0.27 in).

