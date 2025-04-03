Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series launched in India: Price, features and more

Samsung has officially introduced the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series in India, expanding its portfolio of premium tablets. The lineup comprises the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, both available in Wi-Fi and 5G variants. These devices are powered by the in-house Exynos 1580 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Pricing in India The standard Galaxy Tab S10 FE starts at Rs. 42,999 for the Wi-Fi model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, while the 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 53,999. The 5G-enabled versions are listed at Rs. 50,999 and Rs. 61,999 for the respective configurations.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ Wi-Fi variant is available at Rs. 55,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, and Rs. 65,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model. The 5G versions cost Rs. 63,999 and Rs. 73,999, respectively. Both tablets are offered in Grey, Light Blue, and Silver and can be purchased via the Samsung India website.

Key features and specifications The standard Galaxy Tab S10 FE features a 10.9-inch WUXGA+ (1,440x2,304 pixels) TFT LCD display, supporting a 90Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of up to 800 nits, and Vision Booster technology. The larger Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ boasts a 13.1-inch screen. Both models support microSD expansion up to 2TB, ensuring ample storage for users.

In terms of photography, the tablets come equipped with a 13MP rear camera, while the front houses a 12MP ultrawide sensor for selfies and video calls. While the devices support Samsung’s S Pen, it is not included in the box.

AI and productivity enhancements Samsung has incorporated several AI-driven features into the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series. Users can benefit from tools such as Google’s Circle to Search, Object Eraser, Best Face, and Auto Trim. The Samsung Notes app includes Solve Math and Handwriting Help for enhanced productivity, while the optional Book Cover Keyboard introduces a Galaxy AI Key, providing quick access to Samsung’s AI assistant.

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE is powered by an 8,000mAh battery, while the FE+ variant houses a larger 10,090mAh unit. Both devices support 45W wired fast charging. Connectivity features include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB Type-C.