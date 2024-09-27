Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+, Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra launched in India with AI integration: Price, specifications and more
Samsung has launched the Galaxy Tab S10 series, featuring AI integration and high-end specs. The S10+ starts at ₹90,999, while the Ultra begins at ₹1,08,999. Both models support 5G, S-Pen, and have impressive displays, cameras, and battery life.
Samsung has launched its latest Galaxy Tab S10 series, which includes two models, the Galaxy Tab S10+ and the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. Unveiled in India and across international markets, these tablets mark a significant leap in technology, being the first from the brand to be designed with artificial intelligence (AI) integration at their core. Both tablets come with Samsung’s new Galaxy AI, which is part of the company’s suite of smart features built into its devices.