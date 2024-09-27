Samsung has launched its latest Galaxy Tab S10 series, which includes two models, the Galaxy Tab S10+ and the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. Unveiled in India and across international markets, these tablets mark a significant leap in technology, being the first from the brand to be designed with artificial intelligence (AI) integration at their core. Both tablets come with Samsung’s new Galaxy AI, which is part of the company’s suite of smart features built into its devices.

The tablets boast high-end specifications, such as Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processors, and full support for the S-Pen, aiming to provide a premium user experience.

Pricing in India

In terms of pricing, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ (Wi-Fi variant) starts at ₹90,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration, while the 5G-enabled model is priced at ₹1,04,999. Meanwhile, the base Wi-Fi model of the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, also with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, is priced at ₹1,08,999. For those requiring more storage, the 512GB variant costs ₹1,19,999. The 5G models of the Ultra come at ₹1,22,999 and ₹1,33,999, depending on the storage configuration.

Customers pre-ordering these tablets will also receive a complimentary 45W travel adapter, valued at ₹3,499. The Galaxy Tab S10 series is available in two sleek color options: Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver.

Specifications

The Galaxy Tab S10+ is equipped with a 12.4-inch screen boasting a 2800x1752 pixel resolution. It has dimensions of 185.4 X 285.4 X 5.6mm and weighs approximately 571g for the Wi-Fi version and 576g for the 5G version. It features a dual rear camera setup, including a 13-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, along with a 12-megapixel front-facing ultra-wide camera. For connectivity, it supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3, and is powered by a 10,090mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra features a larger 14.6-inch display with a resolution of 2960x1848 pixels. Its dimensions are 208.6 X 326.4 X 5.4mm, with a weight of 718g (Wi-Fi version) and 723g (5G version). It shares the same rear camera setup as the S10+, but offers dual 12-megapixel front cameras housed in a notch. The Ultra variant supports Wi-Fi 7, an upgrade over the Wi-Fi 6E found on the S10+. It is powered by a larger 11,200mAh battery, also with 45W fast charging support.

A key feature of the new series is the integration of Galaxy AI, offering tools like Circle to Search, Sketch Assist, Note Assist, and PDF Overlay. The S-Pen now includes an Air Command feature powered by AI, allowing users to quickly access these smart features without navigating through complex menus.

Both models feature a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and responsiveness, along with an anti-reflective coating to enhance the display experience. The devices are equipped with a quad-speaker system, IP68 certification for water and dust resistance, and a durable Armor Aluminum body. Additionally, they support both physical SIM and eSIM cards, and include in-display fingerprint scanners for added security.

