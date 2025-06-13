Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 appears on Geekbench: MediaTek chip and 12GB RAM variant expected

Tech giant Samsung appears to be gearing up for the launch of its next-generation premium Android tablets, with the Galaxy Tab S11 recently surfacing on the benchmarking platform Geekbench. The listing offers a glimpse into what could be expected from the upcoming device, including its processor, memory configuration, and performance figures.

First spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav, the listing identifies the device with the model number SM-X736B, hinting that it will likely be powered by MediaTek’s latest Dimensity 9400+ chipset. This could mark a continuation of Samsung’s shift towards MediaTek processors in its flagship tablet range, a transition that began with last year’s Galaxy Tab S10 series.

The Dimensity 9400+ SoC listed for the Galaxy Tab S11 comes with a top clock speed of 3.73GHz, a notable increase from the 3.4GHz peak frequency on the previous Dimensity 9300+ used in the Galaxy Tab S10+. The benchmark results also indicate a 12GB RAM variant, aligning with Samsung’s push towards productivity-focused tablets with desktop-like performance.

Despite the newer hardware, the benchmark scores have raised a few eyebrows. The Galaxy Tab S11 achieved 1,420 in the single-core test and 5,312 in the multi-core test on Geekbench — numbers that fall short when compared to last year’s Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, which recorded scores of 2,115 and 7,058 respectively. However, it’s worth noting that the results could be from a prototype unit, meaning performance could improve closer to launch.