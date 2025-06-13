Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 appears on Geekbench: MediaTek chip and 12GB RAM variant expected

Samsung is reportedly preparing to launch the Galaxy Tab S11, recently spotted on Geekbench. It may feature MediaTek's Dimensity 9400+ chipset, a 12GB RAM variant, and improved clock speeds. 

Livemint
Updated13 Jun 2025, 09:22 PM IST
Tech giant Samsung appears to be gearing up for the launch of its next-generation premium Android tablets, with the Galaxy Tab S11 recently surfacing on the benchmarking platform Geekbench.
Tech giant Samsung appears to be gearing up for the launch of its next-generation premium Android tablets, with the Galaxy Tab S11 recently surfacing on the benchmarking platform Geekbench. (Samsung)

Tech giant Samsung appears to be gearing up for the launch of its next-generation premium Android tablets, with the Galaxy Tab S11 recently surfacing on the benchmarking platform Geekbench. The listing offers a glimpse into what could be expected from the upcoming device, including its processor, memory configuration, and performance figures.

First spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav, the listing identifies the device with the model number SM-X736B, hinting that it will likely be powered by MediaTek’s latest Dimensity 9400+ chipset. This could mark a continuation of Samsung’s shift towards MediaTek processors in its flagship tablet range, a transition that began with last year’s Galaxy Tab S10 series.

You may be interested in

Discount

11% OFF

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

  • CheckMoonstone Gray
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
Amazon

₹108999

₹121999

Get This

Discount

16% OFF

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus 5G

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus 5G

  • CheckMoonstone Gray
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
Amazon

₹98725

₹117599

Get This

Apple IPad Air 13 2024 Cellular 5G 256GB

Apple IPad Air 13 2024 Cellular 5G 256GB

  • CheckBlue
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
Amazon

₹104900

Get This

Apple IPad Air 11 2024 Cellular 5G 1TB

Apple IPad Air 11 2024 Cellular 5G 1TB

  • CheckBlue
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check1 TB Storage
Amazon

₹124899

Get This

Apple IPad Air 13 2024 WiFi 512GB

Apple IPad Air 13 2024 WiFi 512GB

  • CheckBlue
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check512 GB Storage
Amazon

₹109900

Get This

Apple IPad Air 11 2024 WiFi 1TB

Apple IPad Air 11 2024 WiFi 1TB

  • CheckBlue
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check1 TB Storage
Amazon

₹109900

Get This

Apple IPad Pro 11 2024

Apple IPad Pro 11 2024

  • CheckSilver
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
Amazon

₹99900

Get This

Apple IPad Mini 2024

Apple IPad Mini 2024

  • CheckBlue
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹49900

Get This

Apple IPad Mini 2024 WiFi 256GB

Apple IPad Mini 2024 WiFi 256GB

  • CheckBlue
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
Amazon

₹59899

Get This

Discount

41% OFF

Realme Pad 2 Lite

Realme Pad 2 Lite

  • CheckSpace Grey
  • Check4 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹16999

₹28999

Get This

Find more TabletsArrow Icon

The Dimensity 9400+ SoC listed for the Galaxy Tab S11 comes with a top clock speed of 3.73GHz, a notable increase from the 3.4GHz peak frequency on the previous Dimensity 9300+ used in the Galaxy Tab S10+. The benchmark results also indicate a 12GB RAM variant, aligning with Samsung’s push towards productivity-focused tablets with desktop-like performance.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE gets ₹14,000 discount on Amazon: Check offer details

Despite the newer hardware, the benchmark scores have raised a few eyebrows. The Galaxy Tab S11 achieved 1,420 in the single-core test and 5,312 in the multi-core test on Geekbench — numbers that fall short when compared to last year’s Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, which recorded scores of 2,115 and 7,058 respectively. However, it’s worth noting that the results could be from a prototype unit, meaning performance could improve closer to launch.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S Ultra line has largely remained unchanged in terms of design over the past few iterations, with the main focus in recent times being the inclusion of Galaxy AI features. Last year’s Tab S10 Ultra, which currently sells in India for 1,04,999, maintained a slim 5.4mm profile and a massive 14.6-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with a resolution of 2960 x 1848 pixels.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsSamsung Galaxy Tab S11 appears on Geekbench: MediaTek chip and 12GB RAM variant expected
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.