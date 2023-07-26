Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S9+ and S9 Ultra launched with S Pen: Features, availability and more

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S9+ and S9 Ultra launched with S Pen: Features, availability and more3 min read 26 Jul 2023, 05:54 PM IST
Samsung hosted its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event in South Korea today. Along with new generation of foldable phones, the company unveiled its new Galaxy Tab S9 series comprising three models - Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S9+ and S9 Ultra with Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.
