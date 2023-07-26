Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S9+ and S9 Ultra launched with S Pen: Features, availability and more

Samsung hosted its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event in South Korea today. Along with new generation of foldable phones, the company unveiled its new Galaxy Tab S9 series comprising three models - Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S9+ and S9 Ultra with Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series comes in two colors- Beige and Graphite. There are three sizes: 14.6-inch on Tab S9 Ultra, 12.4-inch on Tab S9+, and 11-inch on Tab S9. Samsung is giving four generations of One UI and Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

“There are no devices like the Galaxy Tab S9 on the market today. A true disrupter in its category, it is the first of its kind to deliver experiences that users love most about tablets in one complete premium design," said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “The Galaxy Tab S9 series empowers users to take their big ideas and bring them to life, completely effortlessly."

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series offers HDR10+ display with dynamic refresh rate of 60 to 120Hz to balance smooth responsiveness with optimized battery efficiency. There is also an Eye Comfort to reduce eye strain with low blue light, reduced by more than 70 percent. For audio, the new tablet series comes with 20% larger quad speakers with sound by AKG speaker system and Dolby Atmos immersive sound. To ensure a cinematic sound experience, Galaxy Tab S9 users can also choose from customized sound settings for gaming, listening to music, taking video calls and more.

All tablets under the series come powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform for Galaxy paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 device comes with the Galaxy S Pen. Both are IP68 rated for water and dust resistance. The S Pen can write in search bars, browsers and app store. The series come with Book Cover Keyboard and DeX Mode to simulate a desktop experience with maximum tablet portability. The Book Cover Keyboard’s adjustable angles and backlit keypad feel like a lightweight PC. Meanwhile, DeX Mode has an easy-to-follow cursor, flexible window resizing and positioning, and Second Screen capabilities to mirror or extend the PC screen to tablet.

The Galaxy Tab S9 series hardware features iconic Galaxy design characteristics from the flagship Galaxy S series smartphones, such as the same striking camera layout. Measuring as thin as 5.5mm for Tab S9 Ultra, the Galaxy Tab S9 series is lightweight and slim. They are also built to handle bumps and scrapes thanks to a body reinforced with Armor Aluminum.

For camera duties, there is a single 13MP AF camera on the rear and a 12MP ultra-wide on the back of Galaxy Tab S9. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+, on the other hand, has 13MP AF + 8MP ultra-wide dual rear camera and 12MP Ultra-Wide at the front.

Samsung Galaxy tab S9 Ultra comes with 13MP AF + 8MP ultra-wide dual rear camera and 12MP + 12MP Ultra-Wide camera on the front. Battery capacities on Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S9+ and S9 Ultra are 4,400mAh, 10,090mAh, and 11,200mAh, respectively.