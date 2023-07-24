Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to launch at Unpacked event: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to launch at Unpacked event: What to expect2 min read 24 Jul 2023, 01:12 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 on July 26 will unveil Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Watch 6, and Galaxy Buds 3. Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 5G leaks reveal Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 12GB RAM, 512GB storage, and more.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 is highly anticipated by fans, who are eagerly looking forward to the unveiling of a variety of exciting products. The lineup includes the much-awaited Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Tab S9 series, Galaxy Watch 6 series, and Galaxy Buds 3 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones.
