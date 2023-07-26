LIVE UPDATES

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Live updates: How and where to watch the event

2 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 11:27 AM IST

Samsung has officially announced that it will be showcasing its latest flagship foldable devices, namely the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5, during the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. These highly anticipated smartphones are likely to feature significant improvements over their predecessors.