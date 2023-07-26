Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Live updates: What all to expect

Welcome to our live coverage of the highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event, where we will keep you up-to-date with the latest announcements on Samsung's newest products. Scheduled for Wednesday, July 26, at 4:30 pm IST, the event will be presented both digitally and in-person in Seoul, South Korea, as confirmed by the South Korean tech giant.
Samsung has officially announced that it will be showcasing its latest flagship foldable devices, namely the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5, during the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. These highly anticipated smartphones are likely to feature significant improvements over their predecessors.
In addition to the new flagship foldables, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5, Samsung is rumored to unveil the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. These smartwatches are expected to boast bigger screens, offering users an enhanced and immersive experience. Moreover, Samsung might also introduce its Galaxy Tab S9 series, comprising the Tab S9, S9 Plus, and S9 Ultra.
Stay tuned as Samsung unveils the above mentioned highly anticipated devices at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event, commencing at 4:30 PM on July 26th. To catch all the live updates, you can tune in to the event's live stream, accessible on Samsung's official website, Samsung Newsroom, or their official YouTube channel.
Is BTS's Suga attending the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023
As per Korea Herald, Suga is expected to attend the event as a guest.
Samsung could introduce latest Galaxy Watch 6 series
The event may also introduce the new Galaxy Watch 6 series. Leaks indicate that this smartwatch could feature curved glass and offer improved battery life compared to its predecessor. Additionally, the watch is said to support WhatsApp, allowing users to access the messaging platform directly from their wrists. There are also rumors of a temperature sensor, enabling users to conveniently measure nearby object temperatures.
Samsung could unveil its Galaxy Tab S9 series
Alongside its foldable lineup, Samsung is likely to unveil the Galaxy Tab S9 series, which could include the Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9 Plus, and Tab S9 Ultra. While specific details are scarce, there are suggestions that the standard Galaxy Tab S9 model might also receive an OLED panel, similar to the premium variants in the series.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 among launches
Similar to the Z Flip 5, the upcoming Galaxy Fold smartphone is expected to receive a significant upgrade with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The device is anticipated to feature a large 7.6-inch foldable AMOLED display, complemented by a 6.2-inch AMOLED cover panel. The photography department may impress users with a powerful 50MP primary camera, accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP telephoto camera. For selfies, a 12MP front-facing camera is expected.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 among expected launches
Recent leaks hint at some notable improvements for the Z Flip 5. The cover display is rumored to grow in size to 3.4 inches. The phone is likely to receive a performance boost with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is currently featured in the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The camera setup is expected to remain unchanged, with a familiar dual 12MP configuration. Moreover, there are hopes that the Z Flip 5 may come with an IP58 rating, indicating enhanced water and dust resistance capabilities.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Live updates: Pre-bookings opened
Samsung has extended a special invitation to its customers for pre-booking their orders in advance of the highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event. For a nominal sum of just ₹1,999, customers can secure their devices ahead of the official launch today. Along with the advantage of early delivery, Samsung is also offering exclusive launch benefits to those who take advantage of this pre-booking offer.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Live updates: What all to expect
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Live updates: How to watch livestream
