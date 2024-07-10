Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra launched: From Exynos W1000 chipset to multi-sports tile, check features here
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra's design features a new cushion and Dynamic Lug System for enhanced comfort. Additionally, the multi-sports tile is capable of tracking triathlon workouts, while the Functional Threshold Power feature utilizes AI-powered metrics to measure cycling power.
Samsung just unveiled its most powerful smartwatch – Galaxy Watch Ultra at the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event in Paris, France.