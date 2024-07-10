The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra's design features a new cushion and Dynamic Lug System for enhanced comfort. Additionally, the multi-sports tile is capable of tracking triathlon workouts, while the Functional Threshold Power feature utilizes AI-powered metrics to measure cycling power.

Samsung just unveiled its most powerful smartwatch – Galaxy Watch Ultra at the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event in Paris, France.

The new Galaxy series watch, priced at $650, is said to be South Korean electronic giant's first-ever premium smartwatch. It is an extension of a push that Samsung launched six months ago when it introduced its first smartphones to feature AI technology as a main attraction.

The high-end smartwatch costs nearly twice as much as Samsung's latest standard model, the Galaxy Watch 7, which will sell for $350.

The AI deployment on Samsung's new premium watch is narrowly focused on improving and maintaining personal health — the main reason most people buy wearable technology.

Samsung's watch is leaning on AI to do a better job of analyzing biometric data collected from the person wearing the devices to customize assessments of their well-being through an “energy score" that will deliver ratings on a one to 100 scale and also make recommendations like a virtual fitness coach.

Most of the information will be collected on the devices themselves. But some data will require analysis through data centers with security that Samsung likens to a virtual Fort Knox.

Features of Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra The design features a new cushion and Dynamic Lug System for enhanced comfort. Additionally, the multi-sports tile is capable of tracking triathlon workouts, while the Functional Threshold Power feature utilizes AI-powered metrics to measure cycling power.

The watch includes a Personalized HR Zone to assist users in optimizing their workout intensity. The Galaxy Watch Ultra is also equipped with a new Quick Button, enabling immediate workout starts and function mapping, along with an Emergency Siren for added safety.

In addition, users can benefit from the post-workout statistics that are now clearly displayed, thanks to watch faces that transition to Night Mode for enhanced visibility in low light conditions. The watch also boasts a peak brightness of 3,000 nits to ensure readability even in direct sunlight.

Samsung asserts that the Galaxy Watch Ultra, running on Wear OS 5, can last up to 100 hours in Power Saving mode and 48 hours in Exercise Power Saving mode.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is powered by the new Exynos W1000 chipset built on a 3nm process, providing 3x faster CPU performance and 30% better power efficiency. It features dual-frequency GPS for faster location detection.

