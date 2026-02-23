Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Launch date, live-stream details, and what to expect from the new Galaxy S26 lineup

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked Event is all set to be held on 25 February where the company will be unveiling its all-new Galaxy S26 lineup. Ahead of the event, the Korean smartphone maker has taken the lid off some of the upcoming features that its new devices will come with. Here's a look at everything to expect from the Galaxy Unpacked event.

When and where to watch Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event? Samsung is hosting an on-ground event for the Galaxy S26 series in San Francisco. The Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event will be held on 25 February from 10 AM Pacific Time (11:30 PM India time).

You can watch the live stream of the event via Samsung Newsroom, the Samsung website and the company's YouTube channel. In order to make it easier to access the event, we have embedded a live-stream link for Galaxy Unpacked 2026 below.

What to expect from Galaxy Unpacked 2026? Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: The headline of Galaxy Unpacked 2026 will be the Samsung S26 Ultra which has been teased to come with “Zero-Peeking Privacy” to prevent bystanders from having a glance at your screen and getting important information. The company has also confirmed that there will be direct integration with Perplexity with a “Hey Plex” hotword, apart from the already present Bixby and Gemini integrations.

The marketing material for the S26 Ultra has already been leaked on social media which suggests that the phone will come with a quad camera setup on the back with a 200MP primary shooter, a 50MP 5x telephoto lens, a 10MP 3x telephoto lens and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens. The front of the device is expected to house a 12MP selfie shooter.

Meanwhile, the leaked material also shows that the S26 Ultra could come with the same 5,000mAh battery as its predecessor and the company could promise charging of up to 75% in 30 minutes. Earlier leaks have suggested support for 60W of wired fast charging for the device but the leaked material has no mention of that.

The phone is expected to come powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor with the “For Galaxy” branding, meaning that Qualcomm would have especially tuned the chip for the S26 Ultra. However, the phone could come in some markets with the Exynos 2600 processor.

Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus: The Galaxy S26 is expected to come with a slightly bigger 6.3-inch AMOLED display while the S26+ could come with the same 6.7-inch display as last year. Both phones are expected to run on Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 in some markets and Exynos 2600 in others.

The standard S26 is expected to come with a slightly bigger 4,300mAh battery (up from 4,000mAh on its predecessor) while coming with higher 45W wired fast charging.

Meanwhile, the S26 Plus could come with the same 4,900mAh battery as last year with support for 45W wired fast charging and 20W wireless charging (up from 15W last year).

Feature Galaxy S26 Galaxy S26+ Galaxy S26 Ultra Display Size & Type 6.3" Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Flat 6.7" Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Flat 6.9" Dynamic AMOLED 2X (M14 OLED) Resolution & Refresh Rate FHD+ (2340 x 1080), 120Hz QHD+ (3120 x 1440), 120Hz QHD+ (3120 x 1440), 120Hz Peak Brightness ~2,600 nits ~2,600 nits 3,000+ nits Display Protection Gorilla Glass Armor 2 Gorilla Glass Armor 2 Gorilla Glass Armor 2 (w/ new anti-reflective privacy tech) Processor Exynos 2600 (Global) / Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Exynos 2600 (Global) / Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 "For Galaxy" (Global) RAM 12GB 12GB 12GB / 16GB Storage Options 256GB / 512GB (UFS 4.0) 256GB / 512GB (UFS 4.0) 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (UFS 4.0) Rear Cameras 50 MP Main (OIS)

12 MP Ultrawide

10 MP Telephoto (3x Optical) 50 MP Main (OIS)

12 MP Ultrawide

10 MP Telephoto (3x Optical) 200 MP Main (OIS)

50 MP Ultrawide

50 MP Periscope (5x Optical)

10 MP Telephoto (3x Optical) Front Camera 12 MP 12 MP 12 MP Battery Capacity 4,300 mAh 4,900 mAh 5,000 mAh Charging (Wired) 45W 45W 60W Charging (Wireless) Up to 20W Up to 20W 25W (Qi2 Magnetic supported) Software Android 16 (One UI 8.5) Android 16 (One UI 8.5) Android 16 (One UI 8.5) Notable Extras IP68 Rating, Wi-Fi 7 IP68 Rating, Wi-Fi 7 Built-in S-Pen, Titanium Frame, Wi-Fi 7

Meanwhile, Samsung is also expected to debut the Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro during the Galaxy Unpacked event.