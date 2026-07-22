Samsung Unpacked 2026 LIVE Updates: Widescreen Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Flip 8, Watch 9 to launch soon

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 LIVE Updates: Samsung is all set to introduce its next generation of foldables along with a new Galaxy Watch and some AI features at the company's Unpacked 2026 event today.

Among the highlight of the event is expected to be a Widescreen Galaxy Fold 8. Samsung has already hinted at this variant in its official release while talking about a ‘new shape’ for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 lineup.

When and where to watch Galaxy Unpacked 2026?

The Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event is being held in London on an invite only basis. However, the event will also be streamed live on Samsung’s official website, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung’s YouTube channel.

The event will kick off at 9:00 am ET or 6:30PM India time. You can also catch the live updates for the event right here at Mint.

What to expect from Galaxy Z Fold 8?

The latest Samsung foldable is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy. As per a recent leak, the phone could feature a 50MP primary shooter with 2x optical zoom, a 50MP ultrawide angle lens and a 10MP selfie shooter. The phone is expected to feature up to 26 hours of video playback.

Meanwhile, the Z Flip 8 could pack the same setup as last year with a 50MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 10MP selfie shooter. The phone also could come with the same 4,300mAh battery as last year.