Samsung Unpacked 2026 LIVE Updates: Widescreen Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Flip 8, Watch 9 to launch soon

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 LIVE Updates: Samsung is all set to introduce its next generation of foldables along with a new Galaxy Watch and some AI features at the company's Unpacked 2026 event today.
Among the highlight of the event is expected to be a Widescreen Galaxy Fold 8. Samsung has already hinted at this variant in its official release while talking about a ‘new shape’ for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 lineup.
When and where to watch Galaxy Unpacked 2026?
The Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event is being held in London on an invite only basis. However, the event will also be streamed live on Samsung’s official website, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung’s YouTube channel.
The event will kick off at 9:00 am ET or 6:30PM India time. You can also catch the live updates for the event right here at Mint.
What to expect from Galaxy Z Fold 8?
The latest Samsung foldable is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy. As per a recent leak, the phone could feature a 50MP primary shooter with 2x optical zoom, a 50MP ultrawide angle lens and a 10MP selfie shooter. The phone is expected to feature up to 26 hours of video playback.
Meanwhile, the Z Flip 8 could pack the same setup as last year with a 50MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 10MP selfie shooter. The phone also could come with the same 4,300mAh battery as last year.
We are just about 15 minutes away from the launch of new Galaxy foldables with the Galaxy Unpacked event set to kick off from 6:30PM Indian time. The event is being held in London but can be live-streamed via various Samsung social media channels.
Samsung has already unveiled a new display technology called Flex Titanium that will power its next generation of Galaxy foldable phones. The company says the technology is designed to address two of the biggest challenges associated with foldable phones: long-term durability and the visibility of the crease.
The company says that Flex Titanium architecture combines two titanium-based components inside the display assembly: a titanium-alloy film and a titanium plate.
Unlike titanium frames used on some smartphones, these components are embedded within the foldable display itself. Their purpose is to improve the structural support of the OLED panel while keeping the device slim enough to fold repeatedly.
According to Samsung, the titanium-alloy film sits directly beneath the OLED display and is around one-third the thickness of a human hair. The company claims it offers 20 times greater mechanical stiffness than the polymer film used previously, allowing the display to better resist deformation while remaining flexible
As per tipster Evan Blass, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 could come with the same camera setup as last year with a 50MP primary, 12Mp ultra-wide and 10MP selfie lens. The phone could also come with the same 4,300mAh battery as last year.
Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market. <br> His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022). <br> Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip. <br><br> You can find Aman on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/aman-gupta-894180214">LinkedIn</a> and on X at <a href="https://x.com/nobugsfound">@nobugsfound</a>, or reach him via email at <a href="aman.gupta@htdigital.in">aman.gupta@htdigital.in</a>.
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