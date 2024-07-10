Korean giant Samsung on Wednesday launched a series of devices, including AI-powered wearables, a smart ring and sleeker and lighter foldable phones at its Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here is everything Samsung announced during the event:

1) Galaxy Watch Ultra Samsung said that Galaxy Watch Ultra is the first AI-powered outdoor premium watch. The watch, made of titanium, and a two-day battery life, will cost $650.

Samsung said that Galaxy Watch Ultra withstands up to 55°C heat, 9,000m altitude, 10 ATM water pressure and runs smoothly through it all with a new, powerful 3nm processor.

It will also have Sapphire glass, sleep apnea detection, advanced bio active sensor and a customisable quick button.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra will also have Sapphire glass, sleep apnea detection, advanced bio active sensor and a customisable quick button.

2) Galaxy Watch 7 Samsung also announced the Galaxy Watch 7 which will be available in three sizes, starting at $299. The Watch will be available in three colour options – Green, Silver and Cream.

Watch 7 will have features to track heart rate, workouts and sleep with the advanced BioActive Sensor. Whereas, Galaxy AI will provide insights with Energy Score to help monitor your wellness.

Samsung said that the built-in PPG sensor on your Galaxy Watch7 monitors your heart rate and heart rhythm. If it detects irregularities in your heart rate or rhythms, it notifies you along with a prompt to take an ECG to examine your heart rhythm in more detail.

Watch 7 will have features to track heart rate, workouts and sleep with the advanced BioActive Sensor.

3) Galaxy Ring Samsung unveiled the much anticipated AI-powered Galaxy Ring which will cost $399 and features fitness and sleep monitors with sensors.

The Galaxy Ring will be available in nine sizes and three colours -- black, silver and gold with Titanium finish. It will have battery back-up up to seven days and will come with a charging case. The ring will also be 10 ATM water resistance.

4) Galaxy Z Fold 6 Samsung unveiled a sleeker and lighter Galaxy Z 6 Fold with AI capabilities to assist users in planning a trip, researching information, or journaling your adventures.

The foldable phone, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the fastest on Galaxy Z fold, will weight 239 grams. It has features which turn your sketches into stunning AI-generated artwork.

The phone has a front camera of 10 megapixels, and 4 megapixels under the display camera. On the rear side, it features three cameras — 12 MP Ultra Wide, 50 MP wide-angle with 2x optical quality zoom and 10 MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is priced at $1899. In India, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is priced at ₹164999.

The foldable phone, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the fastest on Galaxy Z fold, will weight 239 grams.

5) Galaxy Z Flip 6 Galaxy Z Flip 6 comes with Snapdragon 8 with slim and sleek design, and features a pro-level 50MP camera.

Z Flip 6 will be available in Blue, Yellow, Mint and Silver Shadow. Crafted Black, White and Peach colours will be available on only on Samsung website. The phone comes equipped with various AI features including Live Translate and Interpreter.

On the rear side, the phone features 50MP Wide 2x Optical Quality Zoom and 12MP Ultra Wide camera. Galaxy Z Flip6 has 4000mAh, 300mAh more battery capacity compared to Galaxy Z Flip5.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 will cost $1099. In India, the phone will be available at ₹1,09,999 and will available in 256 Gb, 512 GB.

6) Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Buds 3 series at Galaxy Unpacked in Paris, upgrading their true wireless earbuds with advanced technology. Key features include Galaxy AI for real-time translations and voice commands, Adaptive EQ and ANC for optimal sound, and a comfortable, innovative design.

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro offer superior audio with 2-way speakers and Ultra High Quality Audio, alongside noise control features. Available in Silver and White, pre-orders start July 10, priced from ₹14,999.

