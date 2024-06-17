Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event date tipped: Galaxy Z Fold 6, Flip 6 and all we expect
Galaxy Unpacked event reportedly scheduled for July 10, 2024, in Paris. Samsung expected to unveil Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch 7, and new Galaxy Buds.
Samsung enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the Galaxy Unpacked event, although the company has yet to officially announce the date. Excitement is building over the anticipated unveiling of the next generation of foldable devices and wearables. A well-known tipster, Evan Blass, has seemingly confirmed a previously speculated date for the much-anticipated event.