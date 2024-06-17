Samsung enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the Galaxy Unpacked event, although the company has yet to officially announce the date. Excitement is building over the anticipated unveiling of the next generation of foldable devices and wearables. A well-known tipster, Evan Blass, has seemingly confirmed a previously speculated date for the much-anticipated event.

According to Blass, who shared details on social media platform X, official promotional material for the event was leaked. Although the original post was taken down due to copyright issues, a report by Tech Radar highlighted that the leaked image revealed the event's confirmed date and time. The Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for July 10, 2024, starting at 10 AM in South Korea, 6 AM PT, 9 AM ET, and 6:30 PM IST. This year's launch will be held in Paris, a strategic choice to align with the upcoming 2024 Olympics.

The Korean giant is anticipated to unveil several new products at this event. Intensely, the spotlight will be on the new foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, both of which are expected to feature significant design and specification upgrades. Reports suggest the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will have a design similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, featuring flat edges and a titanium frame.

In addition to foldable phones, Samsung is anticipated to introduce the Galaxy Watch 7. Speculation is also rife about the potential launch of a new Galaxy Watch "Ultra." Alongside these devices, Samsung is expected to reveal the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro, both rumored to sport new designs.

It is important to note that this information comes from a leak, and the specifics remain unconfirmed until Samsung makes an official announcement. Fans will have to wait a bit longer for concrete details from the tech giant.

